Our Mission

our purpose is simple...END CHILD ABUSE!

While the task itself might not be simple, the plan is...RAISE AWARENESS at every opportunity about how child abuse affects children, how it affects children as they become adults and how it all affects society as a whole.

It's time to start REALLY TALKING about this worldwide epidemic which is, oftentimes, silently plaguing so many of our children. If our children don't know it's wrong and they don't know they can tell someone, they won't. And they will stay silent. And that's exactly how their perpetrators want it.